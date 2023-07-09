It might be time to for one of Lawton’s economic development entities to hire an executive director.
Members of the Lawton Economic Development Authority (LEDA) had that discussion recently, saying the issues LEDA is handling have become more complex as the city expands the number of Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Districts it has. TIFs are special areas created where new taxes generated by new economic activities can be used to pay the costs of making those areas (typically underdeveloped or blighted) more productive. Lawton started with two TIFs in the downtown area, including the Second Street development, but has expanded that number to include TIFs in west Lawton.
LEDA is the city entity that operates those TIFs, with members tasked with oversight of things such as the funding that is brought in by new economic activity and ensuring payment of incentives given to businesses and industries.
“There are a lot of things we’ve got to do,” said LEDA Chairman Fred Fitch, adding that is the reason it may be time to hire a director to oversee activities by working with the Center for Economic Development Law, the Oklahoma City firm that provides legal services associated with Lawton’s TIFs.
Fitch said discussions about an executive director have taken on more importance as city officials consider the possibility of creating a new TIF in west Lawton, potentially for the Westwin Elements cobalt/nickel refinery planned south of the west Lawton industrial park, south of West Lee Boulevard. He and LEDA members even have a candidate in mind: former Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski.
Rogalski retired from the City of Lawton last year, but has since been hired by several entities as a consultant because he was the City of Lawton’s point man in numerous economic development projects, including the Second Street retail development, the FISTA Innovation Park and Westwin. LEDA’s contract with Rogalski is expiring, LEDA members said in May.
“Richard has the capacity and knows the laws,” Fitch said, of an executive director who would be bound to LEDA, but would be expected to help other economic development entities in the community, such as the Lawton Urban Renewal Authority and the Comanche County Industrial Development Authority.