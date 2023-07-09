Second Street

Members of the Lawton Economic Development Authority are considering hiring an executive director who has experience in managing Tax Increment Financing districts such as the one on Northwest 2nd Street.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

It might be time to for one of Lawton’s economic development entities to hire an executive director.

Members of the Lawton Economic Development Authority (LEDA) had that discussion recently, saying the issues LEDA is handling have become more complex as the city expands the number of Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Districts it has. TIFs are special areas created where new taxes generated by new economic activities can be used to pay the costs of making those areas (typically underdeveloped or blighted) more productive. Lawton started with two TIFs in the downtown area, including the Second Street development, but has expanded that number to include TIFs in west Lawton.

