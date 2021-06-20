DUNCAN — Area residents looking for a job will have the opportunity to visit with Stephens County employers during a job fair Friday.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Simmons Center, 800 Chisholm Trail Parkway.
Job seekers can speak directly with employers about available jobs and fill out applications. Some companies are planning to interview and hire on site, according to a press release.
“With the economy continuing to rebound, employers are eager to fill open job positions,” said Lyle Roggow, President and CEO of the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation. “By hosting this event we are bringing job seekers and employers together in one venue. Ideally assisting companies succeed and improve the quality of life for our citizens.”
Oklahoma recently enacted the $1,200 Return to Work Incentive for claimants receiving PUA, PEUC or UI between May 2-15, 2021, and who have completed six consecutive weeks of employment of 32 hours a week or more with the same employer. The timeframe for eligibility for the incentive started May 17 and will be ongoing through Sept. 4. Claimants can begin uploading their information along with the six weeks of pay stubs starting June 28. Payments will begin dispersing the second week in July. The incentive is limited to the first 20,000 approved applicants. Specific details are available at https://oklahoma.gov/oesc.html.
The job fair is free for jobseekers and open to the public.
For more information visit https://ok-duncan.com/workforce/job-fair/ or contact the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation at 580-255-9675 or info@ok-duncan.com.