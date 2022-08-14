MESO Award to Duncan Power

Duncan Power has been recognized for Outstanding Achievement in the association’s annual Electric Operations and Reliability Competition.

 Courtesy photo

The Municipal Electric Systems of Oklahoma, Inc. (MESO) announced that Duncan Power, the city’s electric department, is recognized for Outstanding Achievement in the association’s annual Electric Operations and Reliability Competition.

The utility was recognized in the category for cities over 10,000 population and cited for outstanding performance in electric reliability, according to a press release.