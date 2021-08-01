DUNCAN — Area residents looking for a job will have the opportunity to visit with Stephens County employers during a job fair Thursday.
The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Simmons Center, 800 Chisholm Trail Parkway.
During the event job seekers can speak directly with employers about available jobs and fill out applications. Some companies plan to interview and hire on site.
“Although we held a successful job fair event in June, we know there are still employers and job seekers looking to connect,” said Lyle Roggow, President and CEO of the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation. “By hosting this event again, we are providing a single location for those looking for a job to meet with multiple employers in one venue and ideally assisting our companies continue to rebound by finding talent to help them succeed.”
The job fair is free for jobseekers and open to the public.
For more information visit https://ok-duncan.com/workforce/job-fair/ or contact the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation at 580-255-9675 or info@ok-duncan.com.