DUNCAN — Area residents looking for a job will have the opportunity to visit with Stephens County employers during a job fair Friday.
The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Simmons Center, 800 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High around 75F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: May 28, 2023 @ 4:51 am
DUNCAN — Area residents looking for a job will have the opportunity to visit with Stephens County employers during a job fair Friday.
The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Simmons Center, 800 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan.
During the event job seekers can speak directly with employers about available jobs and fill out applications. Some companies are even planning to interview, hire on site, and offer signing bonuses. Many local companies from various industries will be present.
“We continue to host area job fairs to meet the needs of our community,” said Henry Lehr, organizer of the job fair and Business & Industry Specialist for the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation. “Providing a single location for employers to find talent and for individuals seeking employment has simplified the process.”
The job fair is free for job seekers and open to the public.
If a job seeker is unable to attend the event, they can provide their information on the Duncan Area Job Board and it will be shared with employers. https://ok-duncan.com/workforce/jobs- board/
For more information visit https://ok-duncan.com/workforce/job-fair/ or contact the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation at 580-255-9675 or info@ok-duncan.com.