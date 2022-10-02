OKLAHOMA CITY — Industrial parks in Duncan and Altus are included in a slate of economic development bills passed last week by the Oklahoma Legislature.

Officials say the bills represent a major investment in workforce and economic development throughout the state funding infrastructure improvements at industrial parks, aeronautics facilities, and the state fairgrounds as well as to increase Oklahoma’s presence with international trading partners. The funds are designed to help industrial parks and aeronautics facilities, such as air parks, modernize and expand infrastructure, including water systems and broadband, which are vitally needed to attract greater economic development opportunities that will ultimately benefit the entire state.