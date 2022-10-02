OKLAHOMA CITY — Industrial parks in Duncan and Altus are included in a slate of economic development bills passed last week by the Oklahoma Legislature.
Officials say the bills represent a major investment in workforce and economic development throughout the state funding infrastructure improvements at industrial parks, aeronautics facilities, and the state fairgrounds as well as to increase Oklahoma’s presence with international trading partners. The funds are designed to help industrial parks and aeronautics facilities, such as air parks, modernize and expand infrastructure, including water systems and broadband, which are vitally needed to attract greater economic development opportunities that will ultimately benefit the entire state.
During the 2022 legislative session, $250 million was allocated to the Progressing Rural Economic Prosperity Fund (PREP). Those funds were allocated through the appropriations process and approved by the Legislature on Thursday in special session. After vetting by the Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding and its working groups, the Legislature also approved an additional $52.25 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding that will be used for these projects based on the federal guidelines.
Projects include the Altus Industrial Air Park, $4 million ARPA; $4 million PREP. In Duncan, the Eastland, Northland and South industrial parks were cited for $1.4 million ARPA and $1 million PREP.
Department of Commerce Executive Director Brent Kisling said the PREP investments would successfully boost economic development in rural Oklahoma.
“The Oklahoma Department of Commerce is supportive of the Legislature’s decision to support infrastructure investment for rural economic development,” he said. “These efforts will undoubtedly attract both business and workforce that will bring investment and long-term prosperity for rural Oklahomans.”