Bird cherry-oat aphid

The bird cherry-oat aphid thrives on small grains including wheat in dry conditions.

 Photo by OSU Agriculture

STILLWATER — Wheat harvest is two months away, and some of this year’s crop will be affected by not only drought conditions but also disease and insects.

On a recent episode of SUNUP, the agriculture television show of Oklahoma State University Extension, two specialists discussed the challenges producers could face during the next couple of months.