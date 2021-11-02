GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. — A new Dollar General has opened at 7738 Madische Road in Medicine Park.
In addition to the national and private branded products, the new Medicine Park location includes the company’s new on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection. Normal hours of operation may be found through the Dollar General app, according to a press release.
To commemorate the opening of Dollar General’s new Medicine Park location, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade. Through the partnership with the Kellogg Company, the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 100,000 books across the country to celebrate new Dollar General store openings, according to a press release.
The addition of the Medicine Park store opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $203 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 14.8 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.
The store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the individual needs of the store.