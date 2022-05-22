Dollar General is interested in building a new store at 713 NE Flower Mound Road and is seeking permission from the City Planning Commission to have the property rezoned for commercial use.
A dispute has arisen over the number of parking spaces needed. City code requires that the store have 42 parking spaces; Dollar General officials say they only need 35. The Board of Adjustment will consider the request next month.
Residents in the area also are unhappy with the proposal. Some question the need for the store in that location since a similar store is within a mile of the proposed Dollar General.
Some residents also voiced concerns about a bottleneck occurring between vehicles using the business and pedestrians using a sidewalk in front of the business. Other residents voiced concerns about opening the area up to other commercial businesses.
The request will proceed to the City Council with a negative recommendation from the Planning Commission.