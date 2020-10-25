The National Ready Mixed Concrete Association (NRMCA) announced that Dolese Bros. Co. (Dolese), a long-standing construction materials business, is the 2020 recipient of the Excellence in Quality Award for the seventh consecutive year. This award is presented to a mixed-concrete producer that consistently demonstrates quality within management, production and materials.
“We are thrilled to be recognized for the hard work and dedication the Dolese team displays daily and it’s humbling to see our reputation for quality work reach across the state” Dolese President and CEO Mark Helm said in a press release. “We are honored to be recognized by the industry for our effort.”
Dolese’s Tulsa Division is the award recipient in Category C for annual production of less than 250,000 cubic yards of concrete. In the Tulsa metro area, Dolese has five concrete facilities ‐ three within the city limits of Tulsa and one each in Bixby and Catoosa. Additionally, Dolese’s Oklahoma City Division was the award recipient in Category B of the Excellence in Quality Awards, which recognizes companies that produce between 250,000 to one million cubic yards of concrete.
Dolese Bros. has a plant near Elgin.