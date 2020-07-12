OKLAHOMA CITY — Last month, Dolese Bros. Co. (Dolese) acquired 100 percent of the stock of The Quapaw Company.
The Quapaw Company was founded in the early 1950s by the Childress family and was joined shortly after by the Kiser family. These families were starting the fourth generation of ownership and had built a well-known and respected business in their communities. The Quapaw Company will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dolese.
Dolese operates a plant north of Lawton at Richard Spur.
This acquisition will extend Dolese’s reach into northern Oklahoma with quarries near Drumright and Pawnee. The Quapaw Company has an asphalt plant near Drumright.