OKLAHOMA CITY — Duncan residents will get a new choice when it comes to internet offerings as Dobson Fiber announces they are nearing completion on a multi-million dollar expansion of its fiber internet offering.
Both residential and business customers can order service from Dobson in their completed construction zones, according to a press release.
“Dobson began this multi-million-dollar project to build a fiber network throughout Duncan in October 2021 and we are nearing completion and ready to take orders for service. We have worked hard to bring the best fiber network offered in the United States, capable of delivering residential speeds up 10 gigabits per second and 100 gigabits per second to business customers,” said Francisco Maella, CEO at Dobson Fiber.
As construction of the network is completed in geographic zones, residents will be notified when they can begin to sign up for service if they have registered their address at dobson.net. Dobson’s website allows you to input your address, get notified if your address is on their fiber build-out plan, and place your order.
Dobson Fiber offers residential fiber internet services in nine Oklahoma communities including Atoka, Duncan, Enid, Lawton, Newalla, Panama, Shady Point, Waurika and Weatherford in Oklahoma. Dobson Fiber recently announced 12 more fiber network commitments across Oklahoma and Arkansas in Barling, Cheyenne, Clinton, Elk City, Erick, Fort Smith, Guthrie, Marlow, Muskogee, McAlester, Taloga and Vici with additional community commitments announcing soon, according to a press release.