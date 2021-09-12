Plans are proceeding to create a downtown park centered on the old Wayne Gilley City Hall site, members of the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority indicated Wednesday.
Darran Scott, landscape architect with Kimley-Horn, touched on the highlights of a plan that will take what has been long-time conceptual designs to actual designs for the space stretching between Southwest 4th and Southwest 5th streets, south of West Gore Boulevard. Once the site of Lawton’s city hall, the mostly empty tract has begun to take on new life in recent months with construction of an indoor/outdoor Lawton Farmers Market and plans to erect the Celebrating Suffrage monument near the Bill Crawford/Candi Earley statue in Shepler Park, which is on the north end of the tract.
The area also continues to be used by multiple entities, to include being the host site each May for the Arts for All Festival and providing settings for activities by those who used the Lawton YMCA immediately to the west.
Scott referenced those multiple uses and entities when suggesting a steering committee to help him turn conceptual designs he created in 2017 into construction plans that can expand new uses that already have been set in motion with the farmers market building.
“A piece of the puzzle is in place,” Scott said, referring to conceptual designs that envision a park anchored by the farmers market building and a small amphitheater.
In 2017, community entities helped select a conceptual design for a downtown park that would include both structures, as well as open space, a designated food truck court with slots and electrical hookups, and restoration of the fountain in Ned Shepler Park. Vegetation also would be restored to the site, providing additional shade for picnic areas and other activities. The site also will feature sidewalks and a link to the biking trail system being developed across Lawton, including links to Elmer Thomas Park.
Scott said he wanted city leaders to “think wholescale,” in terms of drawing entities around Ned Shepler Park into the park concept. Available space could grow larger. City of Lawton officials already have announced plans to demolish the former Lawton Police Department immediately east of the farmers market, while there also are plans to abandon the City Hall Annex to the south as soon as offices remaining in that building can be transferred to Lawton City Hall.
That grander use is why Scott wants a steering committee to discuss plans with him, comprised of entities already using the park space: Arts for All, YMCA, Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority, the Lawton Farmers Market Institute and the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce. Lawton Public Library also has asked about developing a Story Walk in the park, as it already has done in Elmer Thomas Park.
Scott said the input from those already using the park is important.
“It’s not to be one use space,” he said, of the possibilities that range from visitors to the farmers market for produce and for classes, exercise classes already held by the YMCA and entertainment associated with the amphitheater. “There are a lot of entities that could tie together.”
“We want the park to be functional,” said Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski, of space that will be expanded with new features designed to bring residents into the downtown area.
Scott and Rogalski said development of design plans will allow city officials to move forward with plans to fund the improvements and get them built.
Rogalski said while design plans are in the future, the city is planning some immediate work.
“The concrete is in pretty bad shape,” he said of sidewalks and stairs in the north end of the park, adding deteriorating concrete segments either have to be repaired or replaced.
City officials expect usage of the park to increase in coming months when the farmers market is completed. Women that VOTE Arts Corporation plans to have its Celebrating Suffrage monument in place in the next two years; the site already is marked by lamps and benches that will become part of the monument.
The area south of Ned Shepler Park (between Southwest A and Southwest B avenues) has been vacant since Fall 2015, when the former Wayne Gilley City Hall was torn down. The building had been Emerson Elementary School from its construction in 1941 until 1961, when Lawton Public Schools deeded the property to the City of Lawton for its city hall. The building was named after long-time mayor Wayne Gilley.
Today, the only fulltime use on the tract is the LATS downtown transfer center along Southwest B Avenue. City officials already are exploring plans to move that transfer center to a new site.