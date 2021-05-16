Dave Johnson is the new Southwest Market president for First National Bank & Trust Co. of Shawnee.
With over 40 years of experience in the banking industry, he is bringing a high level of expertise to First National Bank, according to a press release.
Johnson began working in a bank at the age of 15, where his father was employed as a banker.
“I enjoyed the challenges banking offered, and I quickly worked my way up the ranks,” said Johnson. “I have literally worked in every department and job function in a bank, from the mailroom to being a CEO.”
“Although I have only been here a short time, I have found the employees and members of the community that I have met to be extremely welcoming and very friendly and helpful,” Johnson said. “It is an environment that anyone would desire to be a part of. It is very evident that ownership and management truly care for the well-being of all the employees.”