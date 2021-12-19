Lawtonians and residents on Fort Sill may have another cable television and internet option, through a decision made Tuesday by the City Council.
Council members directed city staff to prepare the necessary documents to grant a cable franchise agreement with Clarity Telecom, doing business as Bluepeak. The firm has proposed a $30 million investment in Lawton-Fort Sill, installing the aerial and underground fiber network that would allow it to bring internet and cable television to an estimated 29,000 households, according to Bluepeak’s proposal.
Because the franchise agreement is non-exclusive, the council is able to approve the action without a residential vote, said City Attorney John Ratliff. The City of Lawton already has a franchise agreement with Fidelity Cable, which also provides cable and internet service. Fidelity assumed control of Lawton Cablevision’s franchise in 2008, with the council approving a new 15-year franchise agreement in 2014.
Desi Stoops, vice president of market development for Bluepeak, said his company already has agreements with Enid, Perry, Stillwater, Elk City and Clinton. The company has broken ground for the fiber optic network in Enid, and plans to break ground in Bartlesville by spring. The Enid project, to provide internet and cable television to residents within three years, would give the City of Enid 5 percent of gross revenues from the cable service.
Stoops said the projects are part of Bluepeak’s investment in Oklahoma that is expected to total $250 million to $300 million, in terms of infrastructure.
Stoops said granting the non-exclusive franchise agreement would allow Bluepeak to provide 1 gig internet speed for $50, 2 gig for $75 and 5 gig for $100. Cable television would be provided in tiers, Stoop said, without giving a price range. He said Lawton’s investment would include Fort Sill, just as the work being done in Enid includes Vance Air Force Base.
“We’re ecstatic to build out in the City of Lawton,” Stoops said, adding the company’s investment also will include a tech store that will employ 12 to 15 people, and a storage yard as Bluepeak spends two to three years installing the infrastructure necessary for its system.
Construction will involve 189 miles of aerial fiber and 144 miles of underground fiber. The aerial fiber will be installed primarily in the central portions of Lawton. Bluepeak met Monday with representatives of AEP-PSO to discuss attaching its aerial equipment to existing power poles. Underground cable, to be installed by Bluepeak crews, will be placed in east Lawton and neighborhoods in far west and south Lawton, although there are smaller pockets in areas throughout the city.
Construction can begin as soon as the franchise documents are in place, according to Bluepeak’s projected timeline.
Attorneys say federal law provides specific grounds on which cable franchise are able to operate. Attorneys said in 2014 that while federal law sets specific reasons for a municipality to deny a franchise, voters may reject a franchise agreement for any reason, the reason cable franchise agreements don’t need voter approval as other franchise agreements do.