The Comanche County Conservation District has announced that funds are available for cost-share assistance on selected conservation practices benefiting soil and water conservation.
The State of Oklahoma has provided limited funds to the Comanche County conservation district to help landowners implement measures that protect soil and water resources, according to a press release.
Conservation practice available for cost-share assistance through the Comanche County Conservation District include: ponds, wells, pipelines, water pumps, tanks, critical area planting and all other practices offered. Requirements to file an application and conservation plan is to have records setup with Farm Service Agency to qualify for a cost-share payment.
Participants need to be a resident of Comanche County or own land in Comanche County. An eligible person shall file: (1) An application for allocated funds (2) A conservation plan approved by the district in which the eligible person’s land is located. The percentage of cost-share will be 85 percent of total billing not to exceed $7,500. Practice can not be started or finished until approved by the district.
The Comanche County Conservation District is accepting applications starting Monday. Applications will be available for pickup at the foyer of the office, 1606 SW A. Completed applications may be dropped off in the box in the foyer.
Contact the Comanche County Conservation District, 580-353-0532, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.