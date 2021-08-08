Starting sometime in the next two years, your natural gas bill may come from Summit Utilities rather than CenterPoint Energy.
The Colorado-based energy company will appear before the Oklahoma Corporation Commission Aug. 17 for approval to acquire CenterPoint Energy Resources Corporation’s holdings in Oklahoma, including the southwest portion of the state.
Subject to approval from the commission and other regulatory agencies, Summit Utilities Oklahoma Inc. will function as an Oklahoma public utility, providing local natural gas distribution service to all former Oklahoma customers of CenterPoint Oklahoma, according to information from the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.
Summit Utilities signed an agreement with CenterPoint in late April, specifying the purchase of CenterPoint’s Arkansas and Oklahoma gas distribution systems. Those systems now serve 525,000 customers and include 17,000 miles of gas main pipeline across Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texarkana, Texas. The purchase includes $2.15 billion in cash, to include $425 million of unrecovered storm-related natural gas costs, according to media reports.
Summit Utilities President and CEO Kurt Adams said the completed purchase will expand Summit Utilities’ footprint into Oklahoma and Arkansas, first begun in 2017 when the company purchased Arkansas Oklahoma Gas Corporation. Today, Arkansas Oklahoma Gas Corporation provides natural gas to 60,000 residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers in eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas, including the area around Fort Smith in Arkansas and Sallisaw in Oklahoma.
Lizzy Reinholt, director of external affairs for Summit Utilities, said acquisition of CenterPoint’s assets in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texarkana “is a great opportunity to expand our company’s footprint in states that understand the value our energy distribution system brings to the economy, families, businesses and industry,” gaining both customers and teams who work for CenterPoint in those communities.
The acquisition will significantly increase Summit’s size. The firm, which owns natural gas distribution and transmission subsidiaries, has more than 100,000 customers and 5,400 miles of pipeline in Colorado, Arkansas, Maine, Missouri and Oklahoma. Launched in 1977 to deliver a cost effective and environmentally sustainable fuel option to rural areas, the company was founded in Colorado as Colorado Natural Gas Inc. and now includes Summit Natural Gas of Missouri, Summit Natural Gas of Maine Inc., and Arkansas Oklahoma Gas Corporation.
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission has said it will not approve the transfer until it confirms Summit Utilities Oklahoma “possesses the financial and managerial ability to provide safe and reliable natural gas utility service to the transferred customers and that SUO is aware of and will abide by all Commission rules applicable to the provision of such service.”
Under a timeline set when the company signed its purchase agreement, Summit Utilities expects to close on the purchase by the end of 2021, subject to completion of all related documentation. That will include antitrust clearance, as well as approval from the Oklahoma Corporation Commission and the Public Service Commission of Arkansas.
Reinholt said a hearing is scheduled for October before the Arkansas Public Service Commission. Final regulatory decisions are expected in both states by early December and Summit Utilities envisions a 12-month transition period, Reinholt said.
“Team members at Summit and CenterPoint are working hard to develop a transition plan that is grounded in both companies’ commitment to providing our customers with safe, reliable and affordable energy access. As such, we are working to limit impacts to customers as much as possible,” she said. “There will be no interruption to customers’ gas service. What customers will notice is that as the company transitions ownership, its name and logo will change from CenterPoint Energy to Summit Utilities. We will communicate directly with customers in advance of any changes.”
She said Summit Utilities is not proposing rate changes as part of its acquisition.
Work by the firm in coming years is expected to include pipeline replacement and safety programs already implemented by CenterPoint, Reinholt said.
“However, our primary focus right now is on a smooth transition of ownership that limits impact to customers and provides continuity of service,” she said.