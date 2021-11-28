The Oklahoma Corporation Commission has approved the sale of CenterPoint Energy Resources’ Oklahoma assets to Summit Utilities Oklahoma.
While the sale doesn’t include rate increases, it will mean CenterPoint customers — including those in Southwest Oklahoma — will see a new name on their natural gas bills.
Commissioners accepted the joint application Nov. 16 that would allow the transfer of “jurisdictional utility assets and customers accounts,” making the ruling after evidentiary hearings held in mid- and late August were analyzed.
The commission’s final order finds the transfer should be approved, specifying the joint applicants CenterPoint Energy Resources Oklahoma, Summit Utilities Oklahoma and Southern Col MidCo met all applicable requirements. The applicants presented evidence that Summit Utilities Oklahoma has the “financial, managerial and operational capability to operate CERC’s (CenterPoint Energy Resources) jurisdictional assets to provide safe and reliable natural gas utility service to all of CERC’s Oklahoma customers.” The order also specifies the transaction “is in the public interest and that its terms are fair, just and reasonable.”
The ruling means Summit Utilities Oklahoma is authorized to provide utility service to CenterPoint’s Oklahoma customers, under CenterPoint’s tariffs already on file. Those customers include residents in Comanche County.
Commissioner Todd Hiett dissented in part from the final order, saying in a separate opinion he would continue to argue a “periodic rate case is necessary to ensure the performance based rate change plan continues to adequately balance the interests of the company and results in fair, just and reasonable rates.” During the Nov. 16 hearing, Hiett said Summit should be required to file a general rate case no later than June 30, 2024, allowing commissioners “to look at a full set of books.” Hiett said the original company has not had a full rate case since 2004.
“I do think we should have periodic rate cases,” he said.
The administrative law judge had not recommended the rate case. Instead, the judge recommended approval of the transfer to Summit Utilities Oklahoma, a subsidiary of South Col MidCo “because the Applicants met the requirements” of state law. The judge also recommended commissioners establish a process to monitor the cost of services for Summit’s operation on an annual basis, to ensure customers receive the benefits to which they are entitled.
The $2.15 billion purchase agreement on April 29 specified Summit would acquire substantially all of CenterPoint’s utility operating assets in Oklahoma, using them to continue to provide natural gas service at the same rates and under the same terms and conditions of service set in CenterPoint’s current rate schedules and tariffs.
According to testimony during the August hearings, CenterPoint serves approximately 100,025 residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout 36 counties in Oklahoma, including Comanche County. Cynthia Wescott, vice president of regional operations for Oklahoma and Arkansas (which also is included in the sale) said CenterPoint operates almost 2,800 miles of distribution and transmission mains in Oklahoma and employs about 100 people in that same region.
Company officials said in August they expected a 12-month closing period following commission approval. CenterPoint will provide operational support in areas of gas supply, safety, training, engineering, customer operations, supply chain, finance, accounting and regulatory, while Summit has committed to hiring CenterPoint employees.
Wescott, noting CenterPoint Oklahoma essentially will become Summit Utilities Oklahoma, said her company decided to sell its assets in Arkansas, Oklahoma and certain areas of Bowie County, Texas, in December 2020. That ownership change required approval from corporation commissions in Oklahoma and Arkansas, prior to closing the transaction.