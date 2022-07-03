A $17.123 million contract with an Edmond firm is allowing the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to complete conversion of the H.E. Bailey Turnpike to a cashless system.
Authority members voted last week to award a contract to Duit Construction Company for the next conversion phase that will include gantries (grid work above traffic lanes to hold signs), roadway work, signage and striping at the Newcastle, H.E. Bailey Spur and Chickasha mainlines, and side gates at Elgin, Chickasha, Blanchard and the Norman Spur.
It also will include work to convert the Walters toll plaza and complete bridge rehabilitation at Oklahoma 5, which officials said is the most expensive part of the project.
All but the Walters conversion is expected to be completed by the end of the month.
The work will make H.E. Bailey the third turnpike in Oklahoma converted to a cashless system. That system meant implementing PlatePay, meaning drivers who don’t have PikePasses will have pictures taken of their vehicle plates, with bills then sent to the registered owners. While the turnpike plazas at Newcastle and Chickasha were converted to cashless the week of June 20, Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Public Information Officer James Poling said conversion work for the turnpike off-ramps would not be done before mid-July, with work to move the Walters toll plaza from under the bridge then convert it to the cashless system not occurring before month’s end.
“Overall, there is a lot going on with cashless tolling conversion,” said Brenda Perry Clark, with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s strategic communications department, about work that will span the length of the H.E. Bailey corridor, from just south of Oklahoma City to Walters.
Clark said most of the H.E. Bailey work is expected to be completed by the end of July, with the Walters conversion to begin by the middle of August.
Clark said said the state’s remaining turnpikes are in the design phase, with those systems to be converted by the end of 2024.
With June’s conversion, H.E. Bailey joined Kilpatrick in Oklahoma City and Kickapoo south of Oklahoma City in offering cashless systems. All other Oklahoma turnpikes continue to use cash and PikePasses. Under state law, it is illegal to fail to pay a toll and recent legislation also specifies those who do not pay their PlatePay invoices will have their license plates flagged and will not be able to renew them.
Under new fees approved last month by the turnpike authority, the PlatePay option means a driver traveling between Lawton and Oklahoma City will pay $7.45. The cost is $3.50 with a PikePass and was $4.25 with cash.