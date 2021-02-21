OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) reports a decline in continued and initial unemployment claims, with the continued claims four-week moving average declining for the 34th consecutive week. Since January, the agency has paid out more than $440 million in Continued Assistance Act benefits to eligible claimants.
“I am pleased to see a decline in continued claims again this week,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC Executive Director. “While the initial claims numbers can vary quite a bit week-to-week, the more important data point for the unemployment outlook is the continued claims four-week moving average, which has consistently declined for the past 34 weeks.”
After the Continued Assistance Act was signed, OESC prioritized processing payments and distributing these funds to Oklahomans who qualified for these benefits as quickly as possible. Since OESC processed the first round of payments on Jan. 8, 2021, the agency has paid out more than $440 million in Continued Assistance Act benefits.=
“I want to recognize the OESC team for their continued commitment to getting benefits into the hands of Oklahomans,” said Zumwalt. “Their hard work resulted in the agency’s ability to process Continued Assistance Act payments for more than 100,000 people in our state who needed help.”