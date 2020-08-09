Lawton construction permits topped $5 million for the third consecutive month in July after a pandemic-wracked April.
The city issued permits totaling almost $6.5 million last month, including six new single-family homes valued at $1.33 million. That was up from four home permits in June.
The largest permit, valued at $2 million, was for a building that’s still being designed. The permit is for the new 8,796-square-foot farmers market building, to be constructed at 77 SW 4th — formerly Wayne Gilley City Hall across the street from the Lawton Public Library.
Assistant City Manager Richard Rogalski said bids for the facility were over the budgeted amount, so officials are looking at ways to trim construction costs or raise addition funds.
The largest private-sector permit, valued at $750,000, was for remodeling of the welcome center on the north side of the First Baptist Church, 501 SW B.
The Lawton Academy of Arts & Sciences purchased a $320,000 permit to remodel space to move the junior high and high school to another building at 1907 NW 72nd. The structure formerly housed the Skate-A-Rena roller skating rink, which closed and then remodeled for Lighthouse Baptist Church. Jim Johnson, president of the school, said the academy has already occupied the area used by the church — six classrooms, the auditorium, restrooms, offices, student gathering places and room for lockers. (The church is still using the auditorium for Sunday services.)
The renovation in the rest of the building, Johnson said, will create a science lab, a woodworking shop, an art lab, a drama closet, a music and dance studio, a safe room and two classrooms, a small gym, student center and a workout area.
Johnson hopes the renovation will be completed by fall break.
The school, founded in 1999, began classes last week with 206 students with a hybrid plan with less than 10 percent distance learning, Johnson said.
The city also issued a $200,000 permit to rebuild the pavilion on the east side of Elmer Thomas Park, 501 NW Ferris.
Other larger commercial permits included:
•A $200,000 cell tower for AT&T at 1011 SW D;
•An $80,000 permit to overlay the City National Bank Parking lot at 15 SW F;
•A $66,000 permit for a roof at New Light United Methodist Church, 5901 W. Lee;
•A $30,000 permit for renovation of the floor in the sanctuary of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 12 SW 7th;
•A $25,000 permit to remodel the kitchen and seating areas at the LOL recreation center, 6720 Quanah Parker Trailway;
•A $16,585 remodeling permit at the Dollar General store at 814 W. Lee;
•A $15,750 permit for a roof at New Cunningham Apartments, 6314 NW Oak;
•A $15,000 permit for handicapped-accessible restrooms at Great Plains Storage, 6215 Cache Road; and
•A $13,510 permit for a fence for Nature’s Meds, 809 SE Interstate Drive.