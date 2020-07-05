Lawton construction continued its tentative recovery in June as builders purchased permits worth more than $5.6 million.
June’s results included four permits for single-family homes valued at $795,000.
It was the second consecutive month in which permit totals topped $5 million after falling to under $1 million in April, when COVID-19 shutdowns put the brakes on much commercial activity of all types.
The largest single commercial permit, valued at $800,000, was for the foundation for a new building at Northwest 52nd Street and Cache Road for Lawton Motosports. The small building at 5116 Cache Road has been demolished to allow construction of a new 27,000-square-foot building on the site, and the building to the east will be remodeled.
Lawton Public Schools accounted for $1.25 million in permits for roofing at Tomlinson Middle School, Woodland Hills and Pat Henry elementary schools, MacArthur High School and the district’s maintenance facility at 1901 W. Lee.
Projects to upgrade cell phone service totaled more than $600,000 last month. SAC Wireless was issued four permits, valued at $125,000 each, to upgrade US Cellular towers at 609 S. Sheridan, 1601 NW 40th, 6735 NW Atlanta and 3702 E. Gore. A $10,000 permit was granted to upgrade the Verizon tower at 2434 SW F.
Other large commercial permits included:
•A $600,000 permit to remodel 6,096 square feet of the former Oklahoma Drug Sales Co. at 301 SE D for a Sugar Shack medical marijuana grow facility;
•A $100,000 permit to remodel space at the Farmers Insurance building at 3102 NW Atlanta;
•A $40,000 remodeling permit for a marijuana dispensary and grow facility at 304 W. Lee;
•A $30,000 remodeling permit to expand the Kristal Miller CPA office into space at 1108 SW B next door;
•A $20,000 remodeling permit for a Taco Cabo location at 7615 Cache Road; and
•A $15,000 permit to complete space for a Wolfe Pack Cannabis medical marijuana dispensary at 809 SE Interstate Drive.