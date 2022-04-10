After more than 10 years of vacancy, ground is finally being broken for a new business on a large concrete lot on Northwest Cache Road.
In this case, the ground breaking is literal, as crews from Charlie’s Backhoe service, a company based out of Sterling, work to break apart and crush the aging concrete base of the lot.
The surface is rugged and overgrown, having been abandoned since 2012, when it served as a car dealership. The space was purchased as a new retail location for Mathis Brothers Furniture and Ashley HomeStore. Other spaces will be available for purchase once construction is completed.
The old concrete base is not only broken up by workers for Charlie’s Backhoe but recycled and sold by the company as well. Charlie Hale, the owner of the company, said the whole process is done on site.
“We have a machine right there where we’re working that grinds up the concrete,” Hale said. “We’ve already sold about 1,000 tons, and we’re expecting to sell another 1,500.”
Once crushed, the concrete is sold for use as road filler, as material for gravel roadways and various other uses.
The lot is located near Northwest 50th Street and Cache Road, nearly exactly at the spot where Cache separates, with the right two lanes serving as an entrance to Quanah Parker Trailway. A traffic light has been installed in the same location, but has not yet been activated.