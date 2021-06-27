The City Planning Commission is supporting a commercial rezoning request that would allow an automatic car wash to be built in the 3400 block of Cache Road, immediately north of a residential housing addition.
That location prompted two of the eight commissioners at Thursday’s meeting to reject the idea, with one arguing the business could further destabilize what had been a stable residential area.
The proposal from Redhawks Investments LLC, Edmond, would change what now is C-1 Local Commercial District zoning to C-5 General Commercial District zoning for 3408 Cache Road. That vacant tract has held C-1 zoning for about a decade, when the City Council did an “administrative rezoning” that changed zoning for tracts along Cache Road and Oak Avenue to the south to C-1 between Northwest 38th and Northwest 34th streets. The rezoning stemmed from residents in the area who had been looking at a large-tract commercial zoning district, making their properties more valuable.
But, C-1 is the most restrictive commercial zoning and the tract would have to hold C-5 zoning before an automatic carwash could be built, which is the request of Chance Hardaker, Redhawks Investments.
Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said the rezoning comes with specific criteria because the tract abuts a residential area, with requirements to include an opaque screening (meaning, a solid fence) at least six feet tall. Rogalski said a tree buffer also is required, meaning mature trees intended to help mute noise from an active commercial tract (C-5 is the least restrictive commercial zoning).
Rogalski said the problems associated with commercial carwashes typically are associated with noise and the tree buffer will “capture some of that.”
Lou Pirkey, who is partners with Hardaker, said the firm is committed to shielding residents from that noise, adding that typically the largest amount of noise is associated with the vacuum cleaning area and, perhaps, cars with loud music. Redhawks Investments, which already has a similar facility at Newcastle, already addresses those potential problems, to include strict requirements against loud music (enforced by on-site attendants) and a centralized system that powers all vacuums from a single power source to control noise. They also will install a 6-foot-tall cedar fence with its tree line. Carwash hours are limited to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday).
Commissioners still had concerns, to include a question posed by Shelli Fox about the increase in traffic on Cache Road by customers entering or leaving the carwash (the site would be accessible only from Cache Road).
“That’s a busy area,” Fox said.
Addressing concerns from other commissioners who said they are afraid the 28-foot access area might not be sufficient to contain a line of traffic entering the facility, Hardaker said they would be willing to increase that area.
Commissioner Deborah Jones, a former city planner, said she couldn’t support the rezoning request because of her concerns about further destabilization of what once was a stable residential street (she and Fox both voted “no” on the rezoning request).
Jones said the city’s administrative rezoning 10 years ago was an attempt to protect homes in the area. That wasn’t what happened, she said, explaining that, for example, home owners on Oak Avenue discovered they couldn’t obtain home loans for their properties because of that commercial zoning. She said the result has been increasing blight.
“I credit the city for the destruction of this neighborhood,” she said, adding she believes this business will increase it.
Jones agreed with Fox that the busy business will increase what already is a congested segment of Cache Road, and she also said there are five car washes close to this site.
“I’m not inclined to support the proposal,” she said.
Commissioner Dave Davison said he believes Lawton is large enough to support another car wash, while Commissioner John Jones, a local developer and real estate agent, said he warned residents at the time that commercial zoning on their properties would make it difficult to obtain residential loans. John Jones said there are two distinct areas, and while the tracts along Oak Avenue could become a stable C-1 area, it makes sense to give C-5 zoning to those on Cache Road.
“This is the only block that is not (C-5),” he said.