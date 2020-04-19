The pace of commercial building permits slow in February as builders purchased business permits totaling $837,000.
Total permits for the month added up to $1.56 million, which included two single-family home permits valued at $515,000.
The largest commercial permit, valued at $364,211, was for reroofing 31,000 square feet at Lawton City Hall, 212 SW 9th.
Other large permits included:
•A $163,000 permit to remodel 4,800 square feet at 3005 SW Park Avenue;
•A $140,000 permit to add to the Diamondback Harley-Davidson motorcycle dealership at 301 SE Interstate Drive;
•A $45,000 permit for a new drive-up automated teller machine at USAA, 34 N. Sheridan;
•A $39,000 permit to remodel space at 605 S. 11th for Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry;
•A $13,150 permit for foam insulation in the gymnasium of Kae Dee Day Care Center, 2206 SW E; and
•A $10,000 permit for remodeling at the Patriot Theatre, 2803 NW 67th, to turn part of the concession area into a MacGuffins Bar.