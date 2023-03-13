Commercial construction permit activity took a breather in February while residential construction was steady.
After recording monthly totals of almost $11 million in January, $9.41 million in December and $5.5 million in November, last month’s total was $4.09 million.
Residential construction continued at a low but steady pace: The issued permits totaled $3.63 million in residential permits. That included four permits for single-family homes valued at $1.24 million and three duplexes in south Lawton valued at $646,798.
Commercial permits totaled only $465,000 in February. The largest, valued at $240,000, was for remodeling of a former gas station at 1340 NW 53rd to become a White Buffalo Coffee Bar.
Other large commercial permits included:
•A $75,000 permit for a new fence for Hugh Bish Elementary School, 5611 Allan-A-Dale Lane;
•A $59,400 permit for roofing for a strip mall at 2322-2332 W. Gore;
•A $25,000 permit to upgrade a cell tower at 2806 NE Rogers Lane;
•An $18,000 permit for a driveway for the retail center at 1314 N. Sheridan;
•A $15,000 permit for roofing a warehouse at 916 SW F; and
•A $11,500 permit for a fire sprinkler system in the histology lab at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, 3401 W. Gore.