Duplex under construction

Workers pour concrete for the footing of a new duplex under construction in south Lawton north of the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport.

 Photo by Stephen Robertson

Commercial construction permit activity took a breather in February while residential construction was steady.

After recording monthly totals of almost $11 million in January, $9.41 million in December and $5.5 million in November, last month’s total was $4.09 million.

