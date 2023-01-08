Work on historic home

A crew works on the exterior of a landmark home at Fort Sill Boulevard and Gore Boulevard that is being converted into an office building.

 Photo by Stephen Robertson

Lawton commercial and business permits totaled almost $15 million in the last two months of 2022 even as new home construction remained in the doldrums.

Lawtonians eager to cut their energy bills and prepare for disasters provided a bright spot in residential remodeling.