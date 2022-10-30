A national economic development expert said Comanche County is in great shape in terms of the factors that entice industry, especially with its operational costs and its cost of living.
“I’d exploit the heck out of that,” said Jay Garner, president and CEO of Garner Economics LLC.
Garner was the guest speaker for Lawton Economic Development Corporation’s annual luncheon last week, where members highlight the accomplishments of the past year. It’s a year where LEDC is well above its annual goal of 24 contacts with economic development prospects, at 75 contacts and counting.
Garner wove some of the important factors of successful economic development into his speech, taking from highlights in the book he co-wrote with Ross Patten, “Economic Development is Still Not For Amateurs!”, a guide for community leaders who want to achieve success in economic development. Garner pulled one of those Lawton leaders into the conversation with a question to Mayor Stan Booker: which of the four things is the most important factor to economic success.
Booker correctly guessed “leadership,” with Garner saying leadership brings all important details together. The quality of leadership drives economic success, with poor leadership driving economic entities out of a community.
“It’s as simple as that,” Garner said.
Garner said it is important for community leaders to “stay in the game,” and the fact Lawton is pursuing many projects is good. But, he said there is another simple fact of economic development that residents must accept.
“You’re doing to lose more than you are going to win,” he said, adding the goal is to “never give up.”
There are things that communities should be doing to help themselves, Garner said. For example, a website is the No. 1 marketing tool, which means that site should have data “that means something.” And for Lawton, Fort Sill is a major factor in the region, meaning the military must be an economic factor mentioned, he said.
“Spec” buildings are a plus because they bring people to a community to look, but a fully-developed business park and publicly-owned sites also are important, Garner said, adding the entity that “controls the dirt controls the project.” He said it is easier to close a deal in the public sector, where the incentive is jobs and capital investment. Mega-projects always look at publicly-controlled sites, he said.
Support of economic development also is crucial. Garner said Texas “does it right,” explaining its Legislature decided in 1979 that locals can do it better and allowed local entities to tax themselves up to one-half percent for economic development. Garner said it is part of the reason Texas had led in job creation for 18 years. It’s also a strategy that Bartlesville has used successfully, creating a one-fourth percent tax that must be re-voted by residents every five years. In the last election cycle, the tax won by more than 70 percent, he said.
Talent is the new currency, meaning businesses look closely at the available labor force. Garner said benefits will be drawn by communities that can show what they do to keep the talent pipeline open, which means educational entities must be on the same page (something local experts said Great Plains Technology Center, Cameron University and Lawton Public Schools have long done).
The age of that labor force also is a factor, he said. In Comanche County, with a population of 122,062 , 60 percent of the work force is between the ages of 20 and 59 (the national average is 63 percent). And, while the region has lost population since 2010, the county has “turned the corner,” recording recent growth of one-half percent. That’s important, Garner said, explaining any population loss is a bad signal to industrial prospects.
Another observation: local government often is the bottleneck for economic development because time kills deals, Garner said. That means local officials must ensure their regulations are certain and simple. Speed (how long does it take) also is crucial, Garner said, adding while regulations are important, they must be reviewed regularly.
“Create a culture of yes, rather than a culture of no,” he said.
He said communities also must diversity, not relying on a single employer or industry.
“Every industry has a life cycle,” he said.