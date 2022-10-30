Lawton Economic Development Corporation

Mayor Stan Booker, left, and Lawton Economic Development Corporation President Brad Cooksey, right, joke with Jay Garner before the start of last week’s LEDC annual luncheon. Garner, a national economic development expert, highlighted some of the goals local entities should be focused on, saying Comanche County already has plenty to offer.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

A national economic development expert said Comanche County is in great shape in terms of the factors that entice industry, especially with its operational costs and its cost of living.

“I’d exploit the heck out of that,” said Jay Garner, president and CEO of Garner Economics LLC.