The Comanche County Conservation District has announced that funds are available for cost-share assistance on selected conservation practices benefiting soil and water conservation.
The State of Oklahoma has provided limited funds to conservation districts to help landowners implement measures that protect soil and water resources.
Conservation practice available for cost-share assistance through the Comanche County Conservation District include: ponds, water well, water facility, cross fence and all other practices offered. Requirements to file an application and conservation plan is to have records setup with Farm Service Agency to qualify for a cost-share payment.
Participants need to be a resident of Comanche County or own land in Comanche County, an eligible person shall file: (1) An application for allocated funds (2) A conservation plan approved by the district in which the eligible person’s land is located. The percentage of cost-share will be 75 percent of total billing not to exceed $2,500. Practice can not be started or finished until approved by the district.
The Comanche County Conservation District is accepting applications now through April 23. Applications will available for pickup at the office in the foyer. After completion of the application, please place in the drop off box also available in the foyer.
For more information contact the Comanche County Conservation District, (580) 353-0532.
The district office is located at 1606 NW Lawton. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.