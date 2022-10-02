Just because you are receiving funds to support high-speed internet access doesn’t mean you know the best way to spend them, a citizens group said.

Members of the Comanche County coalition are working with Texas-based Connected Nation on a project that ultimately will craft plans for areas where broadband is entirely absent or insufficient. Catherine Krantz, broadband solutions manager for Connected Nation, said federal and state officials plan to designate millions of dollars for broadband upgrades, and the surveys will help identify exactly where those funds should be best spent.