Just because you are receiving funds to support high-speed internet access doesn’t mean you know the best way to spend them, a citizens group said.
Members of the Comanche County coalition are working with Texas-based Connected Nation on a project that ultimately will craft plans for areas where broadband is entirely absent or insufficient. Catherine Krantz, broadband solutions manager for Connected Nation, said federal and state officials plan to designate millions of dollars for broadband upgrades, and the surveys will help identify exactly where those funds should be best spent.
That’s why the group will continue its survey of residents in nine broad categories, seeking data to help with plan designs.
Coalition members have been working in the communities and among entities in Comanche County to convince residents to fill out survey forms, focusing on households, businesses, agriculture, healthcare, common education (grades K-12), higher education, libraries/organizations, public safety, and government. The goal is a total of 585 surveys, but as of last week, the count was 143, with the healthcare category receiving no respondents (the goal is 10) and residential woefully underrepresented (the goal is 428; 97 have been received). The only completed category is higher education, where Great Plains Technology Center and Cameron University participated.
Great Plains Superintendent Clarence Fortney, also a coalition member, said the problem seems to be that many entities don’t think there is a need to complete surveys since federal money also is being allocated to broadband projects, especially in rural communities.
“They are getting money, so it (the survey) is not their priority,” he said.
Krantz said while funding may be coming, the data from surveys will help entities spend the money.
“Oftentimes, communities don’t understand what their true needs are,” she said, adding while entities will spend their money, those projects may not address their true challenges. “All of this data can help identify issues, and identify issues with limited funding, identify areas that you need to go after more funding on.”
Lance Alston, IT director for Great Plains Technology Center, said there could be another reason residents are not filling out surveys: questions that some people aren’t comfortable answering, such as income, age and how the internet will be used.
“People are skeptical of data being collected,” he said. “I’m just not sure people are interested in providing that much detail about themselves. People are concerned about oversharing their information; that’s why we haven’t gotten a lot of residential responses.”
Krantz said some data determine digital literacy, explaining that knowing how to use the internet could be a limiting factor for some residents. She said the two most common reasons people don’t sign up for internet in areas where it is available is they can’t afford it or don’t understand how to use it. She said that’s why some of the funding allocated for broadband should be spent on improving digital literacy skills.
“If you have to have a device, you have to know how to use it,” she said.
Krantz said there is another compelling reason to craft plans to highlight how broadband funding will be spent.
“The more data the county or city or community has, the easier it is to go in search of additional funding,” she said, explaining communities that are the most actively engaged in planning areas will get the attention and money. “At the end of the day, there is not going to be enough money.”