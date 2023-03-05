Comanche Cache Casino has announced the appointment of longtime team member Shandi Tahhahwah as its general manager.
Tahhahwah is an enrolled member of the Comanche Nation and has spent the entirety of her 15-year career with Comanche Nation Entertainment.
“As we continue expanding and providing both jobs and economic growth to our communities, Shandi’s dedication to consistently improving overall customer experience and innovating operations has directly supported our efforts,” said Mia Tahdooahnippah, CEO of Comanche Nation Entertainment. “She has a proven track record of success and the skills to lead our company in the right direction.”
In her new position, Tahhahwah is responsible for overseeing all casino departments and operations, supervising team members and establishing collaborative work environments, determining company goals and managing financial operations.
Tahhahwah joins Comanche Cache Casino from her role as operations manager at Comanche Nation Casino.