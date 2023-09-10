Home ownership
Courtesy MetroCreative

There are many tax benefits built into home ownership. Here is a review of the most common.

• The home gain exclusion. When you sell an asset for a profit, it creates a taxable event. If the asset, though, is your primary residence, you can exclude up to $250,000 ($500,000 if married filing jointly) of these gains. Special rules do apply, but this is a major tax benefit of home ownership.