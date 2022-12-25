Taxes
Courtesy MetoCreative

Here are moves you can make to reduce your taxable income. But the year is quickly coming to a close, so plan accordingly.

• Tax loss harvesting. If you own stock outside a tax-deferred retirement plan, you can sell your under-performing stocks by December 31st and use these losses to reduce any taxable capital gains. If your net capital losses exceed your gains, you can net up to $3,000 against other income such as wages. Losses over $3,000 can be used in future years.