Very few things in life can create a higher degree of stress than having your Social Security number (SSN) stolen. This is because, unlike other forms of identification, your SSN is virtually permanent. Here are some things that you can do to minimize the risk of having your number fall into the hands of the wrong people.

• Never carry your card. Place your SSN card in a safe place. That place is never your wallet or purse. Only take the card with you when you need it.