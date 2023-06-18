Your mind’s probably more on destinations than deductions this time of year, but summer is still a great time to start looking for ways to minimize your 2023 tax bill. Here are some ideas.

• Create a tax forecast. Create a tax projection this summer to determine if the steps you’re taking now will help you avoid a large tax bill at the end of the year. If you’re a limited partner in a partnership or a shareholder of an S corporation, consider using a 3- or 5-year rolling average of previous dollar amounts reported on past Form K-1 tax forms. This approach won’t always yield an accurate number, but using a rolling average can help eliminate some of the year-to-year volatility.