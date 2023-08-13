Supreme Court ruling creates good AND bad news. The IRS is aggressively pursuing foreign reporting compliance, including the levying of fines and penalties even in situations where a taxpayer makes an inadvertent oversight.

In a recent case, the IRS assessed a $2.72 million penalty to Alexandru Bittner, a Romanian-American immigrant and dual citizen who lived overseas, had no U.S. tax obligation, but was unaware that even if not living in the U.S., still needed to report all foreign accounts annually on a U.S. tax return. But a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling knocked this fine down to $50,000. Here’s what happened.