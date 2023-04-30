Procrastination is easy, especially when it comes to summertime tax planning. But waiting to implement strategies to reduce your 2023 tax obligations could cost you money. Here are some suggestions to help jumpstart your midyear review:

• Safeguard your deductions. Ensure you can take deductions by keeping great records throughout the year. You’ll need proof if you want tax breaks for things like childcare expenses, charitable contributions, gambling losses, vehicle costs and travel expenses. So create a system to keep track of these expenses.