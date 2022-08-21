Buying a franchise may seem like an easy way to get into business, but there are many things to consider before you make a commitment. Here are some thoughts.

Background — A franchise agreement is basically a contract between you and an owner (franchisor) which allows you to use the owner’s trademark, trade name, business systems, advertising support, and business know how. In exchange for this right, you pay fees (often a portion of your business revenues) to the franchisor. As with any business relationship, specific obligations and benefits can vary dramatically.