Nest egg
These days we need to do all we can to boost our retirement savings, and tax breaks can help. To build your individual retirement account and maximize your potential savings, here are some IRA tax tips:

• Open an IRA ASAP. The earlier you start, the longer your savings will compound tax-deferred. Those extra early years of compounding can amount to a sizable sum of money come retirement age. Even teenagers or college students should consider saving some of their earnings in an IRA.