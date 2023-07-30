Donations

Non-cash charitable donations are an area that can easily be challenged by the IRS.

“Fair market value (FMV): The price that property would sell for on the open market. It is the price that would be agreed on between a willing buyer and a willing seller, with neither being required to act, and both having reasonable knowledge of the relevant facts.” Source: IRS Publication 561

This is the standard the IRS uses to determine if an item sold or donated by you is valued correctly for income tax purposes. It is a definition that is open to interpretation and if the IRS decides your opinion is wrong, you are not only subject to more taxes, but also penalties to boot. Here are some tips to help defend your fair market value in case of an audit.