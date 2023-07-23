Business owners have numerous choices when it comes to selecting their legal and tax entity structures. Trying to decide between structures, such as LLCs, C corporations, S corporations, partnerships or sole proprietorship can get confusing. And even more important, a business entity choice made a few years ago might not be the best choice today.

It makes sense to periodically review your business structure and determine if a review is in order. Here are some common reasons why you may want to change the entity structure of your business and what you should keep in mind as you review your situation.