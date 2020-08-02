Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) has committed to opening a clinic in Lawton this fall.
More than 6,000 post-9/11 veterans, their families and more than 12,000 family members of active-duty service men and women in the area will be eligible for care at the proposed Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic, 4202 SW Lee in Lawton.
CVN’s partner for this clinic is Red Rock Behavioral Health Services, an Oklahoma City-based not-for-profit agency that started over 44 years ago with a small grass-roots group of individuals and a budget of $50,000. Today, Red Rock provides behavioral health services to about 16,000 clients each year across 24 sites serving over 20 counties in Oklahoma.
“We are thrilled to enter an area of critical need in Oklahoma. Our model of care is a perfect fit for this location and will be delivered by an excellent partner — Red Rock — with vast experience in the community,” said Dr. Anthony Hassan, CVN president and CEO. “We understand the options for care for veterans and their families — as well as families of those still serving — are limited in this market, and we are here to help fill those gaps.”
In addition to providing care to those within reach of the Lawton location, the new Cohen Clinic will offer telehealth services statewide to more than 100,000 potential clients. CVN Telehealth is face-to-face video therapy where the client can receive treatment from the privacy and comfort of their own home.
“Red Rock is excited and honored to be a partner with Cohen Veterans Network. We understand that veterans who have served since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks have unique challenges. Red Rock is committed to providing the highest quality of care using evidenced-based treatment to meet the needs of our veterans in Oklahoma.”
CVN offers brief, client-centered therapy for a variety of mental health issues including depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, adjustment issues, anger, grief and loss, family issues, transition challenges, relationship problems, and children’s behavioral problems.