Lumber prices are surging again, creating an uncertain future for a newly buoyant home construction market in Lawton.
The city issued nine permits valued at $2.525 million in December, more than half of the value of all permits, which totaled $4.06 million. It was the second consecutive month that the city issued nine permits.
“There’s definitely demand for new homes and that is keeping them going,” said Barry Ezerski of Pam & Barry’s Team RE/MAX Professionals. “Material prices are really pushing prices up, however. How much they can keep building remains to be seen in the coming months because the builders can’t keep raising the prices as much as they are getting hit with material/labor increases because the appraisals are not keeping up with that.”
The lumber market rode a roller coaster last year, when pandemic-related slowdowns at lumber mills and a surge of pandemic do-it-yourself home improvements abetted by stimulus payments pushed the price of lumber skyward. According to the National Association of Home Builders, the price of 1,000 board feet of lumber jumped from less than $800 in January to $1,500 in May. Prices tumbled as supply improved and sales of pricey lumber slumped; by August prices had retreated to $400.
But it seems that what goes down must come up. Prices have since jumped, rising 12 percent in January alone to reach about $1,300 last week.
In early January the National Association of Home Builders estimated that higher lumber prices since bottoming out had raised the cost of a 2,500-square-foot new home by $18,600.
Ezerski said a builder in the Rolling Hills subdivision began building a house in early December and last week started another house with the same floor plan in the same development and “ just the lumber framing package was $5,000 higher for an 1,800-square-foot house just six weeks later.”
The national home builders group said prices are inflated by several factors, including:
•Continued demand for homes (analysts say the nation’s housing stock is millions of homes short of what it should be);
•Ongoing supply chain disruptions;
•An unusually strong summer wildfire season in the western United States and British Columbia; and
•A doubling of tariffs on Canadian lumber imports into the U.S. market that increased price volatility.
Markets Insider listed a couple more reasons: Flooding that disrupted transportation in Canada and, as in the case of the infamous toilet paper shortages in the early days of the pandemic, hoarding. Companies, fearing shortages and still higher prices, are buying up lumber now and raising prices in the process.
The United States doubled tariff rates — from 9 percent to 17.9 percent — late last year.
The U.S. Lumber Coalition, a group of American lumber producers, applauded the decision, saying that Canadian producers have been dumping lumber — at artificially low produces and with unfair subsidies. The tariffs have allowed American lumber producers to increase supplies.
“These increases have more than offset any decline in unfairly traded Canadian imports and are enough lumber to build about 1.2 million single-family American homes,” the coalition said.
The home builders group has made rollback of the tariffs on Canadian lumber a top priority.
“Housing’s potential to lead the economy forward is limited as long as lumber remains expensive and scarce,” Chuck Fowke, chairman of the National Association of Home Builders, wrote in an opinion piece in The Seattle Times. “Congress needs to push the administration to identify the causes for high prices and supply constraints, and seek immediate remedies that will increase production.”
Fortune magazine last week reported that “industry insiders don’t foresee lumber over $1,000 per thousand board feet as the new normal. Inevitably, sawmills will chase profits and increase production. But it’s tough to say when prices will fall again.”
“Ultimately the frenzy will subside likely later in the first quarter or early in the second quarter, and we will start to see headwinds like higher interest rates,” Michael Goodman, director of specialty products at Sherwood Lumber, told Fortune.
“Right now, builders are still starting houses,” Ezerski said, “but I just don’t know how long that will continue, especially if interest rates keep rising due to inflation.”
Commercial building permits totaled $778,761 last month. The largest permits included:
•A $200,000 permit for the 12,267-square-foot second phase of expansion of the parking lot and storage for Silver-Line Plastics, 8801 SW Neal Blvd.;
•A $150,000 permit to remodel the former gas station at 1340 NW 53rd for a White Buffalo Coffee Shop;
•A $68,328 permit for a roof at Spread the Word church, 6206 NW Ferris;
•A $50,000 remodeling permit at 5127 Cache Road for Treehouse Dispensary;
•A $36,375 permit for a 20-foot-by-20-foot concrete pad and fence for Cedar Crest Manor nursing home, 1700 Fort Sill Blvd.;
•A $21,000 permit to install a carbon dioxide system at the Farm-A-Seed marijuana growing facility at 3140 Cache Road;
•A $20,000 remodeling permit for a nail salon at 2920 Cache Road;
•A $20,000 permit to remodel the cast room at Comanche County Memorial Hospital;
•A $15,000 fence at the AT&T building at No. 7 SW 17th;
•A $14,485 remodeling permit for a fire sprinkler in the roof mechanical room at Comanche Memorial Hospital.