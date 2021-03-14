City of Lawton engineers will launch a search for construction firms to rehabilitate two access roads in the west Lawton industrial park.
The City Council approved plans and specifications for the project last week, freeing city engineers to begin advertising for bids on what is estimated at a $1.77 million project. Economic development experts in the city have been talking about the project to upgrade Ard Street and Neal Boulevard for months, because of the deteriorating condition of the two interior roads in the industrial park that houses Goodyear, Bar S, Republic Paperboard and Silverline Plastics, among others.
The work specifies the intersection of Neal Boulevard and Ard Street will be rebuilt, then the asphalt roads will be milled and overlayed, a process that means smoothing out the existing road surface by “grinding” it, then applying a new overlay. That work includes 3,700 feet of Neal Boulevard and 1,800 feet of Ard Street. Ard Street runs north and south, parallel to Goodyear Boulevard (the industrial parks’s major access road), while Neal Boulevard runs east and west, linking Ard to Goodyear Boulevard and also serving as part of the intersection for the primary entrance into the Goodyear plant.
The road project also will include rebuilding a 600-foot section of Ard for drainage improvements, according to city staff. Expected contract time for the project is 200 calendar days, with funding come from industrial development funds designated in the 2016 Capital Improvements Program.
The work is among several projects that City of Lawton officials and economic development entities have been discussing in recent months to satisfy the needs of existing industrial park tenants, as well as those who may be lured to the existing park or adjacent new land designated for industrial development. City officials have discussed resurfacing Goodyear Boulevard, to include extensive work at the Ard/Goodyear intersection, while the engineering firm EST Inc. already is analyzing West Lee Boulevard, with a focus on upgrades needed between Goodyear Boulevard on the west and Interstate 44 on the east.