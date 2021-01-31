The City of Lawton has selected Donald Moore of Big Spring, Texas, as finance director, effective Feb. 8.
Moore brings more than 20 years of experience in private sector, municipal and higher education financial roles. He has substantial experience in computer organization-wide software implementation and use, as well as in municipal debt financing, to include bond management, budgeting, property tax, utility and enterprise fund financial organization, city officials said. He has been finance director/city secretary for the city of Big Spring.
As City of Lawton finance director, he will oversee three divisions: Finance administration, financial services and revenue services.
“We are pleased to welcome Donald Moore to our team,” said City Manager Michael Cleghorn. “He is a versatile leader with diverse experience, which will be a true asset to the City of Lawton.”
Upon his arrival, Moore will also take a role in the city’s ongoing digital transformation by assisting with the continued transition and management of the city’s new payment system, city officials said.
Moore will replace Finance Director Kara Haynes, who took over that department in September 2019.