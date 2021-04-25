The City of Lawton is going "old school" Thursday, with an in-person career fair to hire for numerous job openings.
Those open slots range from equipment operators and maintenance-related employees, to sanitation equipment operators and street workers. In between are city planning, engineer and GIS analyst slots. Not to mention city police and firefighters. The common denominator: city administrators are having a difficult time finding applicants.
Public Utilities Director Rusty Whisenhunt said his department has 14 vacant positions, to include water/sewer plant operators and mechanics, lab technicians and equipment operators. He has permission to fill them. What he doesn't have are people applying for jobs.
"I really think it's related to the stimulus that is being paid toward unemployment," he said, explaining that stimulus payment, combined with state unemployment benefits, equates to about $15 an hour when his starting positions pay $12.50 to $13 an hour. "That's an issue."
Whisenhunt said the net result for his department is that divisions aren't getting applications. That's a problem because those jobs are crucial.
"They are positions you have to have," he said, of crews that keep the city's water and sewer plants operating, and who are responsible for repairing the mains that keep water flowing into homes and wastewater flowing away from them.
Whisenhunt said there also can be issues with retention, because the job skills necessary for Public Utilities are ones that easily translate to jobs in the private sector for more pay. Equipment operators can find work in the oil field or secure jobs at Fort Sill that have significantly higher hourly wages. He said working in Public Utilities can bring an employee their commercial drivers license, certification from the Department of Environmental Quality or experience operating backhoes, track hoes and other types of heavy equipment.
"They have a very marketable skill," he said, of those who may stay long enough to get training, then leave for jobs with better pay, but not the insurance benefits or the career advancement opportunities.
Solid Waste Collection Superintendent Jason Mansel said his division has at least four open solid waste operator positions, important positions for the city any time but especially as Lawton transitions to once-a-week residential refuse collection and once-a-month curbside bulk pickup.
Despite openings that could mean almost immediate employment, the division has seen a "very minimal amount of applications throughout the last six months," Mansel said. One theory:
"It's easier to draw unemployment — I don't know, really," he said, adding it also is possible there is heavy demand in the private sector for those who hold commercial drivers licenses.
But, he does know the division has lost employees because they can make more money on unemployment than they can on the job.
Mansel said his division has a reputation for keeping its employees, despite the hard work.
"These guys are out there every day until the job's complete," he said, adding that job will be easing because of new equipment secured for the change in the collection system. "It will make us open just during business hours, meaning more of a set schedule. In the prior eight to 10 months, they were working until 8-9 at night. People want to do that for only so long."
Mansel said he believes the career fair will help department heads attract new employees. He said the approach will allow face-to-face contact before an interview is conducted, with supervisors expecting a better selection of people showing a stronger interest in the job position.
Whisenhunt addressed the idea that there are no technical skills needed in what many label blue collar jobs.
"Very few of our positions are pure labor. They are skilled positions. It's not just using a shovel," he said, noting the operational and mechanical skills needed, as well as truck driving ability.
Joshua Brown, Lawton Fire Department training officer, said his department will be taking applications from those interested in a firefighting career, with minimum requirements to include being at least 18 years old, and possessing a high school diploma or GED, and an appropriate and valid Oklahoma driver's license by the date of hire. He said the fire department expects to hire 10 firefighters this year, but, like other departments, administrators have seen a decided decline in applicants.
"To be honest, we're unsure as to the reasons behind the drop," Brown said. "Our hope is that this year we will see the application numbers increase as we have extended our reach into previously unexplored avenues with our job postings."