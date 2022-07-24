The City Council will consider rescinding a franchise agreement with one of Lawton’s new internet providers, replacing it with a right of way agreement with many of the same provisions.
City Council members voted in June to grant a non-exclusive franchise agreement to Dobson Technologies, similar in scope to agreements the city already has with Fidelity Communications and, more recently, Clarity Telecon (dba Bluepeak). Those agreements require a 5 percent franchise fee on cable television services provided to consumers; internet and telephone services are excluded under federal law from franchise fees, with the exception of a rule that allows entities to charge a cellphone fee to support emergency services.
In an agenda item submitted for council consideration on Tuesday by Community Services Director Janet Smith, city officials said they are making their recommendation because Dobson Fiber’s website says that entity is 100 percent internet services (which is not subject to the franchise tax) and public signs have said Dobson Fiber is an internet and phone service provider. City officials said they also discovered that, under a March filing with the Federal Communications Commission, control of Dobson Technologies Inc. (dba Dobson Fiber) has been transferred to Mesa Telecoms Investments LLC, a newly-formed Delaware limited liability company that does not provide telecommunication services.
Smith’s agenda commentary states that based on those facts, it would be more appropriate for Lawton to have revocable communications/cable permits with Dobson, adding “it is clear that it will not serve the city’s purposes in collecting for the right and privilege to lay infrastructure along and under certain streets, alleys, easements, and public right of way....”
The recommendation to the council is to rescind the franchise agreement, which specifies a 5 percent franchise tax on revenues gathered from cable service and advertising, as well as regulations Dobson must follow to use public rights of way for the equipment it needs to provide internet, cable and telephone services.
Two other agenda items recommend two revocable communications cable permits (meaning, permission the City of Lawton grants for use of rights of way in specific areas can be revoked). Each comes with a requirement for an initial fee: Phase 1 Zone 2, where 4,225 rods of fiberoptic cable will be installed, $88,725; and Phase 1, Zone 3, where 3,958 rods of fiberoptic will be installed, $83,118. Neither work area location is identified.
Each permit also comes with a city staff recommendation to waive the construction fee and an annual fee of $2.10 per rod “for the right and privilege to keep the infrastructure in place for the benefit of the citizens of Lawton.”
But, with council approval, a new right of way access agreement will be put in place, specifying a fee equal to 5 percent of the gross revenues that Dobson collects from customers. According to the agenda commentary, that fee will be in lieu of “all other concessions, charges, excises, franchise, license, privilege, other permit fees, taxes or assessments, except for sales taxes, personal or real property taxes, and ad valorem taxes.” The agreement also contains many of the same provisions in the franchise agreement, specifying Dobson’s duties in area such as construction and use of rights of way.
The agreement also identifies gross revenues as recurring charges for fiber internet services; service charges related to providing that service; administrative charges related to providing that service; and amounts billed to the customer to recover the right of way access fee.