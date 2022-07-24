The City Council will consider rescinding a franchise agreement with one of Lawton’s new internet providers, replacing it with a right of way agreement with many of the same provisions.

City Council members voted in June to grant a non-exclusive franchise agreement to Dobson Technologies, similar in scope to agreements the city already has with Fidelity Communications and, more recently, Clarity Telecon (dba Bluepeak). Those agreements require a 5 percent franchise fee on cable television services provided to consumers; internet and telephone services are excluded under federal law from franchise fees, with the exception of a rule that allows entities to charge a cellphone fee to support emergency services.

