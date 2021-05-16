Property near the foot of Lawton’s west industrial water tower has been rezoned for a medical marijuana growing facility, but not without objections from those associated with a nearby cemetery.
City Council members approved new zoning for the 1.77-acre tract at 8907 Cache Road, changing its agriculture designation to I-1 Restricted Manufacturing and Warehouse District. That zoning, the most restrictive industrial classification, allows a medical marijuana growing facility, said Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski. Such facilities are permitted under Oklahoma law, but are strictly controlled by the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA), which applies specific requirements for those who must hold state licenses to operate and sell produce.
Three structures are located on the property and it is those buildings that will be used for an indoor growing facility for marijuana. Larry Neal, the property owner, has said he does not plan any new structures at this time, according to city planners who analyzed the application before recommending the rezoning.
Rogalski said building a new structure isn’t possible under the existing binding site plan that came with the rezoning application. That plan specifies what will be done with the property and any change means the property owner must file a new binding site plan with the City of Lawton, Rogalski said. That new plan would have to go through the city’s review process and be approved by the council.
“You have to show what you would build,” Rogalski said.
That argument was an important consideration for council members who were responding to concerns voiced by Linda Newsom, managing partner for Sunset Memorial Gardens. The cemetery is located directly south of the rezoned tract.
“There are over 15,000 people buried there,” Newsom said, of what she described as “quiet and serene” location that offers comfort to family members who visit those buried there.
She and others are concerned about placing a marijuana growing facility directly across the road, Newsom said, noting additional traffic that might result. Their greater concern is any structural plans for the growing facility that might block the view of the Wichita Mountains, now clearly visible from the cemetery, but potentially not if the property owners to the north build taller structures.
Responding to council questions, Rogalski said the existing 1,800-square-foot structure on the north side of the property, which will be used for growing, is 14 feet high, and if property owners were to replace it, those are the dimensions to which they would be limited. The tract contains three structures: the 1,800-square-foot building, a small shed immediately south of it, and a 1,024-square-foot building on the front of the lot.
Rogalski said there will be not be a dispensary in the growing facility, which should limit traffic flow to the site. However, an application could be made to add one.