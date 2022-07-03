City of Lawton staff is moving forward with contracts for the entities that will receive revenue in the coming year from the hotel-motel tax.
That includes the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, which receives the largest allocation, and the Lawton Economic Development Center (LEDC), whose total allocation will remain split between the hotel-motel tax and the 2019 Capital Improvements Program (CIP).
The revenue generated by a 7 percent tax on the rental of motel, hotel and short-term rooms — projected to generate $2.223 million over the next 12 months — is distributed among four broad categories (tied to tourism and economic development) based on a funding formula adopted by the City Council. This year’s projections are $603,000 more than generated in the last fiscal year, reflecting a better traveling economy (last year’s initial project was bumped up for that reason) as well as plans to ensure those who rent rooms through entities such as Airbnb are paying the tax.
The original designation of the tax proposed by City Manager Michael Cleghorn split almost 70 percent of the tax between the chamber and the LEDC, which equated to $800,000 for the chamber and $775,300 to LEDC. But, that meant adjusting other categories to provide more funding to LEDC; last fiscal year, only $313,000 of its funding allocation came out of hotel-motel taxes.
Council members didn’t like that idea, directing Cleghorn to adjust LEDC’s allocation to secure the same $313,000 that came from hotel-motel tax funds last year and the remainder from the 2019 CIP. Council members said that change would allow it to keep its annual allocation to the economic development fund at last year’s funding level, or $233,000, rather than the $180,247 projected for the coming fiscal year.
Cleghorn noted other changes in this year’s allocation, including additional funding to Holiday in the Park and Freedom Festival, both held in Elmer Thomas Park. Both entities, which each received $65,000 last fiscal year, will receive $100,000 this year.
Cleghorn said the additional allocation to the Freedom Festival’s fireworks display would fund another rack of fireworks, as well as address cost increases. Officials said Holiday in the Park is another important increase sought by the Chamber of Commerce, which is in charge of the event.
“It all fits within those numbers,” Cleghorn said, of the increased allocation to the tourism category to cover those expenditures.
That category will receive $355,000 in the coming fiscal year for activities designed to draw people to Lawton.
Taron Epps, chamber executive vice president, said supporting those activities is important because the people who attend them spend money in Lawton. He said the Lawton Visitors Bureau recorded 47 events last year with 1,797 room nights (people renting rooms) and 2,995 tentative future room nights (plans to return to Lawton for other events). Epps said that is important because as hotel room rentals increase, so do hotel-motel tax revenue.
He said chamber data shows Holiday in the Park generated $43,929 in revenue from an estimated 100,000 visitors. Part of that was attributed to the expansion of displays, lights and activities, including an outdoor ice skating rink.
Council action last week affirmed most of what city staff wants to do with the taxes. Cleghorn said city staff will prepare funding agreements, which will come back to the council for approval.
Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh called the funding proposals “fair and equitable,” but was among those who questioned cutting the allocation to economic development to raise LEDC’s portion. Fortenbaugh also questioned revenue growth projected for the next 12 months, asking whether continued inflation and higher costs might dampen travel.
Cleghorn said city staff expects to re-visit the numbers as the second part of the fiscal year begins in January.
“This is a conservative approach,” he said.