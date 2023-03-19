Chuck Waugh, a local financial adviser, has been inducted into the Ameriprise Financial Hall of Fame.
Waugh, CLU®, ChFC®, APMA®, is a Private Wealth Advisor with Waugh, Lavender & Associates.
Introduced in 1986, the Hall of Fame is designed to recognize exceptional professionals who have achieved years of consistently high performance. The Ameriprise Financial Hall of Fame is considered a lifetime achievement award, according to a press release.
Less than 3 percent of Ameriprise financial advisers have earned the prestigious Hall of Fame distinction. Waugh was one of only 28 advisors to achieve this milestone in 2022. He has 32 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial, according to a press release.
As a Private Wealth Advisor, Waugh provides financial advice that is anchored in understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with his clients.
For more information, contact Chuck Waugh at 580-355-9780, visit the Ameriprise office at 13 NW 44th Street or visit their website at ameripriseadvisors.com/chuck.x.waugh.